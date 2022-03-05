Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.