Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 50F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.