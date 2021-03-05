For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 50F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tod…
Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. The area…
- Updated
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
Bryan will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Today…
For the drive home in Bryan: Thunderstorms. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Bryan. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. The area wil…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Snow likely. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 12F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow…