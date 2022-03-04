For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
