Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.