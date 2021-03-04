Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.