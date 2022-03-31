This evening in Bryan: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
