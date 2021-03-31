Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear. Low 41F. NNE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
