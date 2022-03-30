 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Bryan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert