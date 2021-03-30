Bryan's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 64% chance. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
