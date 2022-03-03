This evening in Bryan: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bryan area. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bryan Friday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 d…
- Updated
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
Bryan residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Expect …
It will be a cold day in Bryan, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
This evening's outlook for Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the …