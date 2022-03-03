 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

