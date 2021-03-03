Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
