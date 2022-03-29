This evening's outlook for Bryan: Windy. Thunderstorms becoming likely later at night. Low 61F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Wednesday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
