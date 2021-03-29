 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Tuesday. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert