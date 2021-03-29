For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Tuesday. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degr…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. How…
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible. Lookin…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. There is a 38% chance of rain…
Bryan will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 23% …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the B…