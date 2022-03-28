Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Tuesday. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.