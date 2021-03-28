Bryan's evening forecast: Clear. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
