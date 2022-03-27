 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Monday. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

