Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 58F. S winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

Local Weather

