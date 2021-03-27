This evening in Bryan: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 58F. S winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 23% …
It will be a warm day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cl…
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible. Lookin…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. There is a 38% chance of rain…
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the B…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless…
Bryan's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. C…