For the drive home in Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan's evening forecast: Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 6…
For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph…
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
It will be a warm day in Bryan. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 de…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Today's co…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…