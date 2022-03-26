 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

News Alert