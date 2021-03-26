This evening's outlook for Bryan: Mostly clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 23% …
It will be a warm day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cl…
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible. Lookin…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly …
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. There is a 38% chance of rain…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions ar…
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the B…