Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Mostly clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.