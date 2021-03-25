Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
