Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Bryan. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

