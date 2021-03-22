This evening's outlook for Bryan: Thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
