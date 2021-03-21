This evening's outlook for Bryan: Partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
