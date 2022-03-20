For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bryan. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
