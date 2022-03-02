 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Bryan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

