Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Clear. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

