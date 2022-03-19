This evening's outlook for Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tod…
Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Expect …
Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Hurricane Michael left a jumbled mess of downed trees. Cleaning it up is even harder than it sounds, and now dead trees are burning.
Bryan will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The first three digits of pi are 3.14, so March 14 is often celebrated as pi day with pie. There are also pieces of mathematical pi in meteorology.
Bryan's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming clear overnight. Low near 50F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of …
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures ar…