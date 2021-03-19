Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

 Skip to main content
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

