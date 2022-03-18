Bryan's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
