Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.