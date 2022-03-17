Mar. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 50F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, it will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.