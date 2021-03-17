Bryan's evening forecast: Clear. Low 47F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Bryan could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees toda…
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV in…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. T…
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, …
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 46% chance…
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's UV index i…
This evening in Bryan: Mostly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for …
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The UV index today is m…
For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday…