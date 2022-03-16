 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Thursday, there is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert