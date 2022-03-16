For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Thursday, there is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
