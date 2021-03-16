Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.