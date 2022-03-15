 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bryan. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert