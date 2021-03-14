Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
