Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

