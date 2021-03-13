Bryan's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies with showery rains and a possible rumble of thunder after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 82% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
