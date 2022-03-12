Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.