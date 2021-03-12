For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's UV index i…
Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see a…
Bryan's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast ca…
Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The UV index today is m…
Bryan's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The fore…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. T…
Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expec…
For the drive home in Bryan: Cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It …