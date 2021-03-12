Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.