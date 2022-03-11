Mar. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 29F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.