For the drive home in Bryan: Cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
