Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Friday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

