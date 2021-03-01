 Skip to main content
Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

