Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Mostly clear. Low near 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 102. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 76 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.