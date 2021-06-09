This evening's outlook for Bryan: Mainly clear skies. Low near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 76 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 76 degrees today. There is a …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. The area will see …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms tod…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
This evening in Bryan: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Th…
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are exp…
Bryan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. L…
For the drive home in Bryan: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 1…