Jun. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 77 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph.