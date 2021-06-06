Bryan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
