Jun. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south.