Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

