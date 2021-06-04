For the drive home in Bryan: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
