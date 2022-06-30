Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible later at night. Low around 75F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 76 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.