This evening's outlook for Bryan: Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible later at night. Low around 75F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 76 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
