Bryan's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 75 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the hous…
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thund…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thun…
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though…
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing …
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. …