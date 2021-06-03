Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Friday. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Jun. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
